Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Tesla Model 3

54,500 KM

Details

$34,471

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Tesla Model 3

Watch This Vehicle
12137769

2022 Tesla Model 3

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$34,471

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
54,500KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA6NF198890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA98890
  • Mileage 54,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe 62,000 KM $42,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Luxury 6 Pass for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Luxury 6 Pass 122,100 KM $16,862 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 Coupe for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 Coupe 17,500 KM $22,888 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,471

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2022 Tesla Model 3