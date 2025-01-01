$34,471+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Tesla Model 3
2022 Tesla Model 3
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$34,471
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,500KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA6NF198890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA98890
- Mileage 54,500 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email OpenRoad Audi
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
2022 Tesla Model 3