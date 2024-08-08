$51,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Tesla Model Y
PERFORMANCE
2022 Tesla Model Y
PERFORMANCE
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$51,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,344KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 7SAYGDEF1NF466910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Canyon River Blue Metalli(Offered Until 8/08/2024)
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 59,344 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
2023 Honda CR-V Sport-B 9,080 KM $36,980 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe HYBRID Luxury 34,869 KM $37,480 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Patriot 4x4 Sport / North 149,091 KM $12,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$51,980
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2022 Tesla Model Y