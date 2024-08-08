Menu
2022 Tesla Model Y

59,344 KM

Details

$51,980

+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model Y

PERFORMANCE

12141804

2022 Tesla Model Y

PERFORMANCE

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Contact Seller

$51,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,344KM
VIN 7SAYGDEF1NF466910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Canyon River Blue Metalli(Offered Until 8/08/2024)
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 59,344 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

