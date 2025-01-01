Menu
<p> </p><p>New set of winter tires on steel wheels, and factory wheels. Nice Ride no PST SAVEEEE</p><p>Get ready to experience the future of driving with this sleek and powerful 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This electric SUV boasts a captivating design that turns heads wherever it goes. With its all-wheel drive system, youll conquer any road condition with ease. The Model Y Performance delivers incredible acceleration and handling, making every drive exhilarating.</p><p>Inside, youll be enveloped in luxury and comfort. The spacious cabin features premium materials and cutting-edge technology, including a massive touchscreen display that controls everything from navigation to climate control. With its numerous advanced safety features, the Model Y Performance prioritizes your well-being, ensuring you have peace of mind behind the wheel.</p><p>Here are just a few of the exciting features that make this Tesla Model Y Performance truly special:</p><ul><li><strong>Unrivaled Acceleration:</strong> The Model Y Performance boasts impressive acceleration, making every drive a thrill.</li><li><strong>Cutting-Edge Technology:</strong> Enjoy a seamless and intuitive driving experience with the advanced touchscreen display and driver-assist features.</li><li><strong>Spacious and Luxurious Interior:</strong> The Model Y Performance provides ample space for passengers and cargo, all while offering a premium and comfortable interior.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Capabilities:</strong> Drive confidently in any weather conditions thanks to the powerful all-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Advanced Safety Features:</strong> Stay protected with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking.</li></ul><p>This 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance with only 72,500km on the odometer is waiting for you at Milani Auto Sales. Come experience the thrill of electric driving firsthand!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

VIN 7SAYGDEF6NF349324

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,500 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

