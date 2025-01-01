$48,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model Y
PERFORMANCE
2022 Tesla Model Y
PERFORMANCE
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
$48,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,500 KM
Vehicle Description
New set of winter tires on steel wheels, and factory wheels. Nice Ride no PST SAVEEEE
Get ready to experience the future of driving with this sleek and powerful 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This electric SUV boasts a captivating design that turns heads wherever it goes. With its all-wheel drive system, you'll conquer any road condition with ease. The Model Y Performance delivers incredible acceleration and handling, making every drive exhilarating.
Inside, you'll be enveloped in luxury and comfort. The spacious cabin features premium materials and cutting-edge technology, including a massive touchscreen display that controls everything from navigation to climate control. With its numerous advanced safety features, the Model Y Performance prioritizes your well-being, ensuring you have peace of mind behind the wheel.
Here are just a few of the exciting features that make this Tesla Model Y Performance truly special:
- Unrivaled Acceleration: The Model Y Performance boasts impressive acceleration, making every drive a thrill.
- Cutting-Edge Technology: Enjoy a seamless and intuitive driving experience with the advanced touchscreen display and driver-assist features.
- Spacious and Luxurious Interior: The Model Y Performance provides ample space for passengers and cargo, all while offering a premium and comfortable interior.
- All-Wheel Drive Capabilities: Drive confidently in any weather conditions thanks to the powerful all-wheel drive system.
- Advanced Safety Features: Stay protected with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking.
This 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance with only 72,500km on the odometer is waiting for you at Milani Auto Sales. Come experience the thrill of electric driving firsthand!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Milani Auto Sales
Email Milani Auto Sales
Milani Auto Sales
Primary
Call Dealer
778-893-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
778-893-8434