2022 Tesla Model Y

300 KM

Details Description

$107,999

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

PERFORMANCE

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9019147
  • Stock #: 8UCBA08599
  • VIN: 7SAYGDEF8NF508599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UCBA08599
  • Mileage 300 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance has very low mileage and is accident free. Embrace the convenience and efficiency of today's modern EVs, and this Model Y does just that! Features include navigation, rear-view camera, keyless entry, panoramic sunroof, power adjustable leather seats, Bluetooth connectivity, and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

