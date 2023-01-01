Menu
2022 Tesla Model Y

9,250 KM

$84,498

+ tax & licensing
$84,498

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2022 Tesla Model Y

2022 Tesla Model Y

PERFORMANCE

2022 Tesla Model Y

PERFORMANCE

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$84,498

+ taxes & licensing

9,250KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9466872
  Stock #: 8UTNA15094
  VIN: 7SAYGDEF2NF515094

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White (Wrapped Matte Black)
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA15094
  • Mileage 9,250 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

