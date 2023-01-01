$84,498+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$84,498
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2022 Tesla Model Y
2022 Tesla Model Y
PERFORMANCE
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$84,498
+ taxes & licensing
9,250KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9466872
- Stock #: 8UTNA15094
- VIN: 7SAYGDEF2NF515094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White (Wrapped Matte Black)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA15094
- Mileage 9,250 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4