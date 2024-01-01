$28,593+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE CVT
Location
Metrotown Mazda
5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7
604-433-7779
$28,593
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,741KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE8NP337890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,741 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BPRBLC
Metrotown Mazda
5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7
