Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Toyota Corolla

34,741 KM

Details Features

$28,593

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Location

Metrotown Mazda

5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7

604-433-7779

  1. 11550381
  2. 11550381
  3. 11550381
  4. 11550381
  5. 11550381
  6. 11550381
  7. 11550381
  8. 11550381
  9. 11550381
  10. 11550381
  11. 11550381
  12. 11550381
  13. 11550381
  14. 11550381
  15. 11550381
  16. 11550381
  17. 11550381
Contact Seller

$28,593

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,741KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE8NP337890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,741 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BPRBLC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Metrotown Mazda

Used 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV GT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV GT 13,738 KM $60,593 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at 37,590 KM $30,593 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD 2.5L I4 at for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD 2.5L I4 at 32,056 KM $31,593 + tax & lic

Email Metrotown Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Metrotown Mazda

Metrotown Mazda

5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7

Call Dealer

604-433-XXXX

(click to show)

604-433-7779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,593

+ taxes & licensing

Metrotown Mazda

604-433-7779

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla