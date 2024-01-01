Menu
2022 Toyota Corolla

69,352 KM

$24,980

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Used
69,352KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE0NP359740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 69,352 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Corolla LE CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Toyota Corolla