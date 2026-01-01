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2022 Toyota Highlander

30,087 KM

Details Features

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID xle awd

Watch This Vehicle
14098096

2022 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID xle awd

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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Contact Seller

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
30,087KM
VIN 5TDGBRCH6NS548913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 30,087 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$52,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2022 Toyota Highlander