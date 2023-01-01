Menu
2022 Toyota Highlander

19,200 KM

Details

$51,648

+ tax & licensing
$51,648

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

2022 Toyota Highlander

2022 Toyota Highlander

XSE AWD

2022 Toyota Highlander

XSE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$51,648

+ taxes & licensing

19,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9637747
  • Stock #: 18UTNA67918
  • VIN: 5TDLZRBH1NS167918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cockpit Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UTNA67918
  • Mileage 19,200 KM

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
