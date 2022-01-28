$57,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$57,500
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2022 Toyota Tacoma
2022 Toyota Tacoma
4X4 Double CAB 6A
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$57,500
+ taxes & licensing
900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8238906
- Stock #: P5405
- VIN: 3TYDZ5BNXNT006281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P5405
- Mileage 900 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
TRD Sport
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4