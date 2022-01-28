Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Tacoma

900 KM

Details Description Features

$57,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$57,500

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Tacoma

2022 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 Double CAB 6A

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 Double CAB 6A

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8238906
  2. 8238906
  3. 8238906
  4. 8238906
  5. 8238906
  6. 8238906
  7. 8238906
  8. 8238906
  9. 8238906
  10. 8238906
  11. 8238906
  12. 8238906
  13. 8238906
  14. 8238906
  15. 8238906
  16. 8238906
Contact Seller

$57,500

+ taxes & licensing

900KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8238906
  • Stock #: P5405
  • VIN: 3TYDZ5BNXNT006281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5405
  • Mileage 900 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

TRD Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2022 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 900 KM
$57,500 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Yaris 4-...
 31,000 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee 4...
 61,800 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory