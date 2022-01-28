2022 Toyota Tacoma

Listing ID: 8238906

8238906 Stock #: P5405

P5405 VIN: 3TYDZ5BNXNT006281

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5405

Mileage 900 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features TRD Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.