2022 Turbo Mist Sprayer System With Stainless Tank
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 9044344
- Stock #: BC0035183
- VIN: SK400-002
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Commercial
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Turbo Mist Sprayer System With Stainless Tank. Slimline Manufacturing Turbo Mist De-Icer with Honda GX390 electric start motor pressure pump and high pressure spray system. actual year is unconfirmed, this listing is unused $8,910.00 plus $350 processing fee, $9,260.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
