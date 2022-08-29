Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Turbo Mist Sprayer System With Stainless Tank

0 KM

Details Description

$8,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,910

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2022 Turbo Mist Sprayer System With Stainless Tank

2022 Turbo Mist Sprayer System With Stainless Tank

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Turbo Mist Sprayer System With Stainless Tank

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 9044344
  2. 9044344
  3. 9044344
  4. 9044344
  5. 9044344
  6. 9044344
  7. 9044344
  8. 9044344
  9. 9044344
  10. 9044344
  11. 9044344
  12. 9044344
  13. 9044344
  14. 9044344
  15. 9044344
  16. 9044344
  17. 9044344
  18. 9044344
  19. 9044344
  20. 9044344
  21. 9044344
  22. 9044344
  23. 9044344
Contact Seller

$8,910

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9044344
  • Stock #: BC0035183
  • VIN: SK400-002

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Commercial
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Turbo Mist Sprayer System With Stainless Tank. Slimline Manufacturing Turbo Mist De-Icer with Honda GX390 electric start motor pressure pump and high pressure spray system. actual year is unconfirmed, this listing is unused $8,910.00 plus $350 processing fee, $9,260.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

1978 Chevrolet El Ca...
 5,444 KM
$23,500 + tax & lic
2017 RAM ProMaster C...
 261,250 KM
$31,720 + tax & lic
2020 Xcmg XMR303S Vi...
 0 KM
$38,790 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory