$58,621+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$58,621
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen
604-210-3364
2022 Volkswagen Golf
2022 Volkswagen Golf
R 2.0T 7Sp at DSG w/Tip
Location
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-210-3364
$58,621
+ taxes & licensing
13,035KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9441594
- Stock #: 18UBNA19190
- VIN: WVWEB7CD5NW119190
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Galaxy Black With Blue Accents Nappa Leather
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 18UBNA19190
- Mileage 13,035 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4