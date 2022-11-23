2022 Volkswagen Golf...

$58,621 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 0 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9441594

9441594 Stock #: 18UBNA19190

18UBNA19190 VIN: WVWEB7CD5NW119190

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pure White

Interior Colour Galaxy Black With Blue Accents Nappa Leather

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 18UBNA19190

Mileage 13,035 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.