Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Volkswagen Jetta

55,248 KM

Details Features

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline 1.5 T 8Sp at w/Tip

Watch This Vehicle
12857603

2022 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline 1.5 T 8Sp at w/Tip

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 12857603
  2. 12857603
  3. 12857603
  4. 12857603
  5. 12857603
  6. 12857603
  7. 12857603
  8. 12857603
  9. 12857603
  10. 12857603
  11. 12857603
  12. 12857603
  13. 12857603
  14. 12857603
  15. 12857603
  16. 12857603
  17. 12857603
  18. 12857603
  19. 12857603
  20. 12857603
  21. 12857603
Contact Seller

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,248KM
VIN 3VWGM7BU0NM011626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 55,248 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL AWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL AWD 27,377 KM $44,480 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT 30,596 KM $26,980 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW 330i xDrive Sedan (8D97) for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 BMW 330i xDrive Sedan (8D97) 116,101 KM $21,480 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,980

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2022 Volkswagen Jetta