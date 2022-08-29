$42,926+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,926
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen
604-210-3364
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M
Location
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-210-3364
$42,926
+ taxes & licensing
12,771KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9193570
- Stock #: 18UBNA24501
- VIN: 3VV8B7AX9NM024501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black Lthrette
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 18UBNA24501
- Mileage 12,771 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4