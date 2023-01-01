$46,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,998
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$46,998
+ taxes & licensing
23,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9824383
- Stock #: 8UBPA68837
- VIN: 3VV4B7AX0NM068837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBPA68837
- Mileage 23,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4