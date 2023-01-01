Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

23,500 KM

Details Description

$46,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 9824383
  2. 9824383
  3. 9824383
  4. 9824383
  5. 9824383
  6. 9824383
  7. 9824383
  8. 9824383
  9. 9824383
  10. 9824383
  11. 9824383
  12. 9824383
  13. 9824383
  14. 9824383
  15. 9824383
  16. 9824383
  17. 9824383
  18. 9824383
  19. 9824383
  20. 9824383
  21. 9824383
  22. 9824383
  23. 9824383
  24. 9824383
  25. 9824383
  26. 9824383
Contact Seller

$46,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
23,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9824383
  • Stock #: 8UBPA68837
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX0NM068837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBPA68837
  • Mileage 23,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 52,250 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
2019 Tesla Model 3 P...
 18,600 KM
$68,886 + tax & lic
2017 Audi S5 3.0T Te...
 64,000 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory