2023 Audi A3

4,000 KM

Details Description Features

$47,688

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic

Location

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$47,688

+ taxes & licensing

4,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10193049
  • Stock #: 8A3GP40269
  • VIN: WAULUCGY0PA040269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black with grey stitch
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8A3GP40269
  • Mileage 4,000 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Bang and Olufsen Premium 3D Sound System
S line Sport Package 1
Black Optics Package 1
3-spoke leather flat-bottom steering wheel with shift paddles
Advanced LED Headlight Package
Audi phonebox antenna + charging
Navigation Package 77

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
