$39,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Audi A3
40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic
2023 Audi A3
40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
11,300KM
VIN WAULUCGY6PA034539
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ibis White
- Interior Colour Black with grey stitch
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBPA34539
- Mileage 11,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Bang and Olufsen Premium 3D Sound System
S line Sport Package 1
Black Optics Package 1
3-spoke leather flat-bottom steering wheel with shift paddles
Advanced LED Headlight Package
Audi phonebox antenna + charging
Navigation Package 77
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2021 Audi S5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cab 24,300 KM $61,888 + tax & lic
2024 Audi Q4 e-tron 50 quattro 49,100 KM $43,288 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD at 206,000 KM $13,888 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2023 Audi A3