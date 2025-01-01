Menu
2023 Audi A3

11,300 KM

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Audi A3

40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic

12578468

2023 Audi A3

40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,300KM
VIN WAULUCGY6PA034539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black with grey stitch
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBPA34539
  • Mileage 11,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Bang and Olufsen Premium 3D Sound System
S line Sport Package 1
Black Optics Package 1
3-spoke leather flat-bottom steering wheel with shift paddles
Advanced LED Headlight Package
Audi phonebox antenna + charging
Navigation Package 77

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2023 Audi A3