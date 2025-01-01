Menu
2023 Audi A5

43,850 KM

Details Features

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
12312560

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
43,850KM
VIN WAUUAAF55PA007213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA07213
  • Mileage 43,850 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

20inch rotor wheel with 265/30R20 performance tires
ITM REMOVAL CREDIT
S line competition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Audi A5