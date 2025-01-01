$46,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Audi A5
45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic Cpe
2023 Audi A5
45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic Cpe
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,850KM
VIN WAUUAAF55PA007213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ibis White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA07213
- Mileage 43,850 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
20inch rotor wheel with 265/30R20 performance tires
ITM REMOVAL CREDIT
S line competition
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2024 Audi Q4 e-tron 55 quattro 12,900 KM $56,999 + tax & lic
2023 Tesla Model 3 18,700 KM $43,999 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 49,000 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2023 Audi A5