2023 Audi A5
45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic Cpe
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
23,850KM
VIN WAUSAAF5XPA037783
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chronos Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA37783
- Mileage 23,850 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Black Roof
Additional Features
TOP VIEW CAMERA
Front Seat Ventilation
S line competition
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
