2023 Audi A5 Sportback

$58,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 , 7 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10193043

10193043 Stock #: 8A5GP11549

8A5GP11549 VIN: WAUFACF58PA011549

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ibis White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8A5GP11549

Mileage 7,750 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features TOP VIEW CAMERA Front Seat Ventilation ITM REMOVAL CREDIT S line competition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.