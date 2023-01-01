Menu
2023 Audi A5 Sportback

11,100 KM

Details Features

$59,998

+ tax & licensing
$59,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2023 Audi A5 Sportback

2023 Audi A5 Sportback

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

2023 Audi A5 Sportback

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$59,998

+ taxes & licensing

11,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10433607
  • Stock #: 8A5GP03317
  • VIN: WAUFACF52PA003317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chronos Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8A5GP03317
  • Mileage 11,100 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TOP VIEW CAMERA
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
ITM REMOVAL CREDIT
S line competition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

