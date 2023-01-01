2023 Audi A5 Sportback

$59,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 , 1 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10433607

10433607 Stock #: 8A5GP03317

8A5GP03317 VIN: WAUFACF52PA003317

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Chronos Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8A5GP03317

Mileage 11,100 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features TOP VIEW CAMERA Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint ITM REMOVAL CREDIT S line competition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.