Menu
Account
Sign In
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2023 Audi e-tron

29,100 KM

Details Description Features

$79,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Audi e-tron

55 Progressiv quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Audi e-tron

55 Progressiv quattro

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 10713350
  2. 10713350
  3. 10713350
  4. 10713350
  5. 10713350
  6. 10713350
  7. 10713350
  8. 10713350
  9. 10713350
  10. 10713350
  11. 10713350
  12. 10713350
  13. 10713350
  14. 10713350
  15. 10713350
  16. 10713350
  17. 10713350
  18. 10713350
  19. 10713350
  20. 10713350
  21. 10713350
  22. 10713350
  23. 10713350
  24. 10713350
  25. 10713350
  26. 10713350
  27. 10713350
Contact Seller

$79,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
29,100KM
Used
VIN WA1AAAGE3PB002990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chronos Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA02990
  • Mileage 29,100 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

VOLCANO GREY NATURAL FINE-GRAIN ASH INLAYS
Trailer Hitch (4,000 lbs.)
Vorsprung edition
Convenience Package (1)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2019 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD Momentum for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD Momentum 151,500 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 8,300 KM $47,598 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Komfort quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Komfort quattro 8sp Tiptronic 17,650 KM $40,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$79,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2023 Audi e-tron