The 2023 Audi e-tron 55 is part of Audis electric vehicle (EV) lineup and is designed to provide a luxurious and high-performance electric driving experience. The e-tron 55 is known for its impressive acceleration and smooth, quiet performance, common characteristics of electric vehicles. The "55" designation typically signifies a more powerful version of the e-tron with a larger battery capacity and, consequently, an extended driving range. Its equipped with navigation, a rear-view camera, heated seats, dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth, panoramic sunroof, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2023 Audi e-tron

11,800 KM

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

VIN WA1VAAGE3PB024389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA24389
  • Mileage 11,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Luxury Package
S Line Black Package
Dynamic Orange Brake Calipers, Front and Rear
VOLCANO GREY NATURAL FINE-GRAIN ASH INLAYS
Trailer Hitch (4,000 lbs.)
2nd AC Charging Port (Level 1 & 2), Passenger Side

