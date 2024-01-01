$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi e-tron
55 Progressiv quattro
2023 Audi e-tron
55 Progressiv quattro
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
35,000KM
Used
VIN WA1AAAGE1PB003913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 35,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
