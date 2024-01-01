Menu
Account
Sign In
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2023 Audi e-tron

5,850 KM

Details Description Features

$99,810

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Audi e-tron

GT quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Audi e-tron

GT quattro

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 11382227
  2. 11382227
  3. 11382227
  4. 11382227
  5. 11382227
  6. 11382227
  7. 11382227
  8. 11382227
  9. 11382227
  10. 11382227
  11. 11382227
  12. 11382227
  13. 11382227
  14. 11382227
  15. 11382227
  16. 11382227
  17. 11382227
  18. 11382227
  19. 11382227
  20. 11382227
  21. 11382227
  22. 11382227
  23. 11382227
  24. 11382227
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$99,810

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
5,850KM
VIN WAUCJBFW8P7001915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Black Leatherette/Dinamica
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA01915
  • Mileage 5,850 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Performance Package
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fine Nappa Leather
21inch 5 Twin-Spoke Concave-Module Design Wheels w/ Summer Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2021 Audi S5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi S5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe 15,000 KM $57,920 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi A3 40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Audi A3 40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic 24,000 KM $36,901 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Prem 8sp Tip Qtro Sdn for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 Audi A6 2.0T Prem 8sp Tip Qtro Sdn 130,500 KM $13,520 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$99,810

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2023 Audi e-tron