You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance.

2023 Audi Q3

14,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi Q3

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2023 Audi Q3

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,000KM
VIN WA1EECF38P1128494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black with grey stitch
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 14,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2023 Audi Q3