You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2023 Audi Q3

18,600 KM

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi Q3

40 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

12534250

2023 Audi Q3

40 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
18,600KM
VIN WA1EECF39P1129508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA29508
  • Mileage 18,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

sports package
Black Optics Package
Navigation Package[22]
Advanced Driver Assist Pacakage[22]
Audi phonebox antenna + charging
SONOS premium sound system
Interior Elements In Alcantara

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

2023 Audi Q3