Menu
Account
Sign In
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2023 Audi Q4 e-tron

2,600 KM

Details Description Features

$69,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Audi Q4 e-tron

50 quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Audi Q4 e-tron

50 quattro

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 10827162
  2. 10827162
  3. 10827162
  4. 10827162
  5. 10827162
  6. 10827162
  7. 10827162
  8. 10827162
  9. 10827162
  10. 10827162
  11. 10827162
  12. 10827162
  13. 10827162
  14. 10827162
  15. 10827162
  16. 10827162
  17. 10827162
  18. 10827162
  19. 10827162
  20. 10827162
  21. 10827162
  22. 10827162
  23. 10827162
  24. 10827162
  25. 10827162
  26. 10827162
  27. 10827162
Contact Seller

$69,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
2,600KM
Used
VIN WA1L2AFZ6PP074697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA74697
  • Mileage 2,600 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Black Optics Package [Q4]
20inch 5-Y-spoke design wheels with All-Season tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2021 Audi A7 Sportback 55 3.0T Technik qtro Ultra 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi A7 Sportback 55 3.0T Technik qtro Ultra 7sp S Tronic 24,550 KM $69,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi A4 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Audi A4 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic 40,150 KM $38,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT 32,700 KM $29,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2023 Audi Q4 e-tron