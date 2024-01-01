$73,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Audi Q4 e-tron
Sportback 50 quattro
2023 Audi Q4 e-tron
Sportback 50 quattro
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$73,888
+ taxes & licensing
90KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WA142AFZ7PP046184
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pebble Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8Q4EP46184
- Mileage 90 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Black Optics Package [Q4]
Trailer Hitch [Q4]
Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2018 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive Gran Coupe 70,600 KM $36,868 + tax & lic
2023 Audi A5 Sportback 45 2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S Tronic 5,350 KM $53,998 + tax & lic
2023 Audi Q4 e-tron 50 quattro 4,000 KM $73,806 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$73,888
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2023 Audi Q4 e-tron