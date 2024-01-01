Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Audi Q4 e-tron

9,850 KM

Details Features

$51,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Audi Q4 e-tron

50 quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Audi Q4 e-tron

50 quattro

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
9,850KM
VIN WA1M2AFZ3PP004241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA04241
  • Mileage 9,850 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Black Optics Package [Q4]
Trailer Hitch [Q4]
20inch 5-Y-spoke design wheels with All-Season tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2018 Maserati Levante S GRANSPORT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Maserati Levante S GRANSPORT 51,450 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi RS 7 4.0T Performance quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Audi RS 7 4.0T Performance quattro 8sp Tiptronic 40,100 KM $74,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Porsche Macan Turbo for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Porsche Macan Turbo 73,000 KM $55,888 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2023 Audi Q4 e-tron