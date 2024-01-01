$51,888+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi Q4 e-tron
50 quattro
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$51,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
9,850KM
VIN WA1M2AFZ3PP004241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA04241
- Mileage 9,850 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Black Optics Package [Q4]
Trailer Hitch [Q4]
20inch 5-Y-spoke design wheels with All-Season tires
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
