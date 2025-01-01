Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Audi Q4 e-tron

18,450 KM

Details Features

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Audi Q4 e-tron

50 quattro

Watch This Vehicle
12503536

2023 Audi Q4 e-tron

50 quattro

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,450KM
VIN WA1L2AFZ5PP001739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA01739
  • Mileage 18,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2023 Audi Q4 e-tron 50 quattro for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi Q4 e-tron 50 quattro 18,450 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Tesla Model 3 50,900 KM $28,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Ram Classic Crew Cab ST (140.5
2021 RAM 1500 Ram Classic Crew Cab ST (140.5"" WB 5'7"" Box) SWB 61,000 KM $35,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2023 Audi Q4 e-tron