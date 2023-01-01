Menu
2023 Audi Q5

13,500 KM

$55,998

+ tax & licensing
$55,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2023 Audi Q5

2023 Audi Q5

45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

2023 Audi Q5

45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$55,998

+ taxes & licensing

13,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10433589
  • Stock #: 8Q5GP44489
  • VIN: WA1FAAFY8P2044489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chronos Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8Q5GP44489
  • Mileage 13,500 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Park Assist
Head up display
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
S line black 1
ITM REMOVAL CREDIT

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

