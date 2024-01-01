Menu
The 2023 Audi Q5 is creating a class all on its own. Its perfect for a family or your personal daily commuter. It seats 5 comfortably and allows you to enjoy luxuries such as Navigation, top view and rear view camera, panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, heated steering wheel, heated seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, heated power side mirrors, and so much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2023 Audi Q5

9,350 KM

$56,888

+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi Q5

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

2023 Audi Q5

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

9,350KM
Used
VIN WA1EAAFY9P2110527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Florett Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8Q5GP10527
  • Mileage 9,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TOP VIEW CAMERA
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
S line black 1
ITM removal credit (Offer until 12/12/2022)

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2023 Audi Q5