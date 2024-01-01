Menu
Account
Sign In
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2023 Audi Q5

8,800 KM

Details Description Features

$52,501

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Audi Q5

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Audi Q5

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 11244830
  2. 11244830
  3. 11244830
  4. 11244830
  5. 11244830
  6. 11244830
  7. 11244830
  8. 11244830
  9. 11244830
  10. 11244830
  11. 11244830
  12. 11244830
  13. 11244830
  14. 11244830
  15. 11244830
  16. 11244830
  17. 11244830
  18. 11244830
  19. 11244830
  20. 11244830
  21. 11244830
  22. 11244830
  23. 11244830
  24. 11244830
Contact Seller

$52,501

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
8,800KM
Used
VIN WA1EAAFY8P2007308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA07308
  • Mileage 8,800 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TOP VIEW CAMERA
S line black 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2007 Audi A4 2.0T Sdn Multi at CVT FrTrk for sale in Burnaby, BC
2007 Audi A4 2.0T Sdn Multi at CVT FrTrk 119,200 KM $9,920 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson AWD 2.5L Preferred for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Hyundai Tucson AWD 2.5L Preferred 43,850 KM $27,910 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD 45,300 KM $33,421 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,501

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2023 Audi Q5