2023 Audi Q5

8,650 KM

Details Features

$49,888

+ tax & licensing
45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
8,650KM
VIN WA1EAAFY4P2155701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA55701
  • Mileage 8,650 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TOP VIEW CAMERA
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

