$48,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi Q5
45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
14,700KM
VIN WA1EAAFY8P2008488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA08488
- Mileage 14,700 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TOP VIEW CAMERA
S line black 1
ITM removal credit (Offer until 12/12/2022)
