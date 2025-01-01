$60,998+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi Q5
55 2.0T Tech e qtro 7sp S Tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Used
26,300KM
VIN WA1F2AFY7P2079568
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA79568
- Mileage 26,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Park Assist
Red brake calipers
ELECTRIC STEERING COLUMN REMOVAL CREDIT
Black optics [1]
ITM removal credit (Offer until 12/12/2022)
