2023 Audi RS 4

2023 Audi RS Q8

5,850 KM

$166,999

+ tax & licensing
$166,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Q8 4.0T quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Q8 4.0T quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$166,999

+ taxes & licensing

5,850KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9980333
  • Stock #: 8UBNA01999
  • VIN: WU1ARBF12PD001999

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cognac / Granite grey stitching
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA01999
  • Mileage 5,850 KM

Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Black Optics Package
ITM removal credit (Offer until 12/12/2022)
Red brakes calipers (Steel)

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

