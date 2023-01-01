2023 Audi RS 5

$104,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10223469

10223469 Stock #: 8UTNA01747

8UTNA01747 VIN: WUAAWCF51PA901747

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Nardo Grey

Interior Colour Black with Red stitch

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA01747

Mileage 4,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Head up display Red brake calipers Black rings and badging Audi Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.