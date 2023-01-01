Menu
2023 Audi RS 5

4,000 KM

$104,998

+ tax & licensing
$104,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2023 Audi RS 5

2023 Audi RS 5

Sportback 2.9T quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2023 Audi RS 5

Sportback 2.9T quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$104,998

+ taxes & licensing

4,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10223469
  • Stock #: 8UTNA01747
  • VIN: WUAAWCF51PA901747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nardo Grey
  • Interior Colour Black with Red stitch
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA01747
  • Mileage 4,000 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Head up display
Red brake calipers
Black rings and badging
Audi Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

