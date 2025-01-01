Menu
2023 Audi S3

16,800 KM

$52,888

+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi S3

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

12551093

2023 Audi S3

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
16,800KM
VIN WAUJ3CGY1PA031803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black with grey stitch
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA31803
  • Mileage 16,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
CARBON ATLAS INLAY
Black rings and badging
Black Optics Package 77
Audi phonebox antenna + charging
Advanced Handling Package- Structured Design 77
Sound enhancer exhaust
Advanced Handling Package- Edge Design 77

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2023 Audi S3