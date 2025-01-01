$52,888+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi S3
2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic
2023 Audi S3
2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$52,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,800KM
VIN WAUJ3CGY1PA031803
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black with grey stitch
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA31803
- Mileage 16,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
CARBON ATLAS INLAY
Black rings and badging
Black Optics Package 77
Audi phonebox antenna + charging
Advanced Handling Package- Structured Design 77
Sound enhancer exhaust
Advanced Handling Package- Edge Design 77
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$52,888
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2023 Audi S3