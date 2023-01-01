$62,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2023 Audi S3
2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$62,800
- Listing ID: 9738466
- Stock #: 8UTNA02365
- VIN: WAUJ3CGY1PA002365
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black w/ Express red stitching
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 2,800 KM
Vehicle Description
The all-new 2023 Audi S3 Technik receives massive updates, refreshed styling, and improved performance. Car enthusiasts will love the S3's quick and precise steering, while casual drivers will simply appreciate its responsiveness. The S-tronic automatic transmission helps the S3 shift quickly and smoothly. Features include navigation, a rear-view camera, heated seats, a sunroof, dual climate control, blind spot monitoring, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless entry and push-start ignition, and much more. Additional Equipment: Black Optics Package, Red Brake Calipers, Carbon Fiber Trim, Black Audi Rings & Badge, Matrix LED Headlight & Taillights. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
