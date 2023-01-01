Menu
2023 Audi S3

2,800 KM

Details Description Features

$62,800

+ tax & licensing
$62,800

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2023 Audi S3

2023 Audi S3

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

2023 Audi S3

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$62,800

+ taxes & licensing

2,800KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9738466
  Stock #: 8UTNA02365
  VIN: WAUJ3CGY1PA002365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Express red stitching
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA02365
  • Mileage 2,800 KM

Vehicle Description

The all-new 2023 Audi S3 Technik receives massive updates, refreshed styling, and improved performance. Car enthusiasts will love the S3's quick and precise steering, while casual drivers will simply appreciate its responsiveness. The S-tronic automatic transmission helps the S3 shift quickly and smoothly. Features include navigation, a rear-view camera, heated seats, a sunroof, dual climate control, blind spot monitoring, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless entry and push-start ignition, and much more. Additional Equipment: Black Optics Package, Red Brake Calipers, Carbon Fiber Trim, Black Audi Rings & Badge, Matrix LED Headlight & Taillights. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Red brake calipers
CARBON ATLAS INLAY
Black rings and badging
Matrix design LED headlights and taillights with animation
Black Optics Package 77
Audi phonebox antenna + charging
Advanced Handling Package- Structured Design 77
Fine nappa seats with diamond stitch
Sound enhancer exhaust

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

