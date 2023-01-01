Menu
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2023 Audi S5 Sportback

17,400 KM

$72,998

+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2023 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$72,998

+ taxes & licensing

17,400KM
Used
VIN WAUB4CF57PA007434

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 8UTNA07434
  • Mileage 17,400 KM

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Park Assist
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Dynamic Package
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
SOUND-ENHANCING EXHAUST
20inch polygon design wheel
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$72,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2023 Audi S5 Sportback