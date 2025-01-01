$69,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Audi S5 Sportback
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
11,300KM
VIN WAUB4CF58PA051930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Magma Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA51930
- Mileage 11,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated rear seats
Additional Features
Park Assist
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Dynamic Package
Dynamic Steering
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
SOUND-ENHANCING EXHAUST
20inch polygon design wheel
Competition
