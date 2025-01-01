Menu
2023 Audi S5 Sportback

11,300 KM

Details Features

$69,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

12569201

2023 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,300KM
VIN WAUB4CF58PA051930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA51930
  • Mileage 11,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated rear seats

Additional Features

Park Assist
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Dynamic Package
Dynamic Steering
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
SOUND-ENHANCING EXHAUST
20inch polygon design wheel
2023 Audi S5 Sportback