2023 Audi S5 Sportback

37,300 KM

Details Features

$56,999

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

12645003

2023 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,300KM
VIN WAUA4CF51PA051568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA51568
  • Mileage 37,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Red brake calipers
TOP VIEW CAMERA
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
SOUND-ENHANCING EXHAUST
20inch 5 v spoke design wheel with performance tires
ITM REMOVAL CREDIT
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

