$72,920+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi SQ5
3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$72,920
+ taxes & licensing
11,000KM
Used
VIN WA1A4AFYXP2159015
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chronos Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Magma Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8Q5GP59015
- Mileage 11,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Red brake calipers
TOP VIEW CAMERA
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
Sound-Enhancing Exhaust w/ Integrated Tailpipes
SQ5 Hot Exhaust Credit
Black rings and badging
21 wheels in 5-v-spoke offset design
Black optics (2023)
