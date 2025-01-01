Menu
NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER Experience refined luxury and advanced capability in this 2023 Buick Envision Avenir, featuring 8-way power front seats, dual-zone climate control, and memory settings for personalized convenience. The panoramic moonroof, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and Bose 9-speaker audio system elevate every drive, while Wi-Fi hotspot capability keeps you connected. StabiliTrak, Hill Descent Control, a Following Distance Indicator, and a Rear Camera Mirror Washer will give you added confidence on your trip, with additional practicality thanks to a hands-free power liftgate, heated mirrors, and trailering provisions. Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!

2023 Buick Envision

52,123 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Buick Envision

AVENIR AWD | 2.0L ENGINE

12910928

2023 Buick Envision

AVENIR AWD | 2.0L ENGINE

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,123KM
VIN LRBFZSR44PD036096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sapphire Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R5-80391
  • Mileage 52,123 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER
Experience refined luxury and advanced capability in this 2023 Buick Envision Avenir, featuring 8-way power front seats, dual-zone climate control, and memory settings for personalized convenience. The panoramic moonroof, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and Bose 9-speaker audio system elevate every drive, while Wi-Fi hotspot capability keeps you connected. StabiliTrak, Hill Descent Control, a Following Distance Indicator, and a Rear Camera Mirror Washer will give you added confidence on your trip, with additional practicality thanks to a hands-free power liftgate, heated mirrors, and trailering provisions.

Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!

WHY CARTER GM BURNABY?

- An unrivalled vehicle purchasing experience!
- Exceeding our loyal customer's expectations since 1963
- 4.5 Google star rating (with 2,175+ customer reviews)
- Cargurus Top-rated Dealer 2025 Award
- Cargurus Top Value Dealer 2025 Award
- Peace of mind - 150-point vehicle inspection
- CARFAX - full vehicle service history - purchase with confidence!
- Vehicle trades welcome! Best price guaranteed!
- We provide upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency
- Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (no matter your current credit status!)
- Multilingual staff (many languages spoken)
- Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a children's play area!
- In-store restaurant:fresh daily menu

We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW!
(Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

