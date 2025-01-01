Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers power, capability, and confidence. Equipped with a 2.7L TurboMax engine and Trailering Package, its built to tow, haul, and conquer tough jobs with ease. The Custom Value Package adds extra features like HD Rear Vision Camera, while StabiliTrak with trailer sway control and hill start assist keeps you secure. Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer! WHY CARTER GM BURNABY? - An unrivalled vehicle purchasing experience! - Exceeding our loyal customers expectations since 1963 - 4.5 Google star rating with 2,000+ customer reviews - Peace of mind - 150-point vehicle inspection - CARFAX - full vehicle service history - purchase with confidence! - Vehicle trades welcome! Best price guaranteed! - We provide upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency - Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (no matter your current credit status!) - Multilingual staff (many languages spoken) - Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a childrens play area! Were here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve! QUESTIONS? GREAT! WEVE GOT ANSWERS! To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW! (Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

81,315 KM

Details Description

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD | 2.7L TURBO ENGINE/POWER SEAT/HD REAR CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
12704844

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD | 2.7L TURBO ENGINE/POWER SEAT/HD REAR CAMERA

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

  1. 12704844
  2. 12704844
  3. 12704844
  4. 12704844
  5. 12704844
  6. 12704844
  7. 12704844
  8. 12704844
  9. 12704844
  10. 12704844
Contact Seller

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,315KM
VIN 1GCPDBEKXPZ129104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour N.SKY BLUE METT;JET BLACK CLOTH
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,315 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER
This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers power, capability, and confidence. Equipped with a 2.7L TurboMax engine and Trailering Package, its built to tow, haul, and conquer tough jobs with ease. The Custom Value Package adds extra features like HD Rear Vision Camera, while StabiliTrak with trailer sway control and hill start assist keeps you secure.

Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!

WHY CARTER GM BURNABY?

- An unrivalled vehicle purchasing experience!
- Exceeding our loyal customer's expectations since 1963
- 4.5 Google star rating with 2,000+ customer reviews
- Peace of mind - 150-point vehicle inspection
- CARFAX - full vehicle service history - purchase with confidence!
- Vehicle trades welcome! Best price guaranteed!
- We provide upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency
- Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (no matter your current credit status!)
- Multilingual staff (many languages spoken)
- Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a children's play area!

We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW!
(Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Used 2020 Cadillac XT4 AWD | SUN ROOF/POWER & MEMORY SEAT/CLIMATE CONTROL for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Cadillac XT4 AWD | SUN ROOF/POWER & MEMORY SEAT/CLIMATE CONTROL 84,917 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 SPORT 4WD | for sale in Burnaby, BC
2002 Dodge Ram 1500 SPORT 4WD | 257,877 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4WD | TRUE NORTH EDITION/TRAILERING PACKAGE for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4WD | TRUE NORTH EDITION/TRAILERING PACKAGE 101,673 KM $43,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

Call Dealer

604-291-XXXX

(click to show)

604-291-2266

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500