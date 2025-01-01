$41,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD | 2.7L TURBO ENGINE/POWER SEAT/HD REAR CAMERA
Location
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
604-291-2266
$41,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour N.SKY BLUE METT;JET BLACK CLOTH
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 81,315 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER
This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers power, capability, and confidence. Equipped with a 2.7L TurboMax engine and Trailering Package, its built to tow, haul, and conquer tough jobs with ease. The Custom Value Package adds extra features like HD Rear Vision Camera, while StabiliTrak with trailer sway control and hill start assist keeps you secure.
Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!
