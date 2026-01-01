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This 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend is powered by a 1.5L EcoBoost 3-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Designed for everyday driving with added capability for off-pavement adventures, this compact SUV features Fords G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) Modes to tailor vehicle performance to varying road and trail conditions. The cabin is equipped with heated front seats, heated mirrors, backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, lane keeping assist, automatic headlights, power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. Additional convenience features include a flip-up rear glass for quick access to the cargo area, a power liftgate release button, cruise control, and air conditioning and heat. The vehicle measures approximately 14 feet 5 inches long, 6 feet 3 inches wide, and 6 feet high, with a wheelbase of approximately 8 feet 10 inches. Finished in blue with a gray cloth interior, this Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend combines all-wheel-drive capability with modern technology and everyday practicality. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $33,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $34,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

41,028 KM

Details Description Features

$33,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend AWD SUV

Watch This Vehicle
14509054

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend AWD SUV

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$33,880

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
41,028KM
VIN 3FMCR9B68PRD91140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,028 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend is powered by a 1.5L EcoBoost 3-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Designed for everyday driving with added capability for off-pavement adventures, this compact SUV features Ford's G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) Modes to tailor vehicle performance to varying road and trail conditions.

The cabin is equipped with heated front seats, heated mirrors, backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, lane keeping assist, automatic headlights, power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. Additional convenience features include a flip-up rear glass for quick access to the cargo area, a power liftgate release button, cruise control, and air conditioning and heat.

The vehicle measures approximately 14 feet 5 inches long, 6 feet 3 inches wide, and 6 feet high, with a wheelbase of approximately 8 feet 10 inches.

Finished in blue with a gray cloth interior, this Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend combines all-wheel-drive capability with modern technology and everyday practicality. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $33,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $34,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Heated Exterior Mirror
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$33,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2023 Ford Bronco Sport