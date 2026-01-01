$33,880+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend AWD SUV
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend AWD SUV
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$33,880
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,028 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend is powered by a 1.5L EcoBoost 3-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Designed for everyday driving with added capability for off-pavement adventures, this compact SUV features Ford's G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) Modes to tailor vehicle performance to varying road and trail conditions.
The cabin is equipped with heated front seats, heated mirrors, backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, lane keeping assist, automatic headlights, power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. Additional convenience features include a flip-up rear glass for quick access to the cargo area, a power liftgate release button, cruise control, and air conditioning and heat.
The vehicle measures approximately 14 feet 5 inches long, 6 feet 3 inches wide, and 6 feet high, with a wheelbase of approximately 8 feet 10 inches.
Finished in blue with a gray cloth interior, this Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend combines all-wheel-drive capability with modern technology and everyday practicality. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $33,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $34,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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