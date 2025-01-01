Menu
Account
Sign In
2023 Ford Transit 250 Low Roof Cargo Van AWD, 3.5L, 6 cylinder, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth, backup camera. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $55,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $56,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2023 Ford Transit

12,083 KM

Details Description Features

$55,810

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Transit

250 Low Roof Cargo Van AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12488977

2023 Ford Transit

250 Low Roof Cargo Van AWD

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12488977
  2. 12488977
  3. 12488977
  4. 12488977
  5. 12488977
  6. 12488977
  7. 12488977
  8. 12488977
  9. 12488977
  10. 12488977
  11. 12488977
  12. 12488977
  13. 12488977
  14. 12488977
  15. 12488977
  16. 12488977
  17. 12488977
  18. 12488977
  19. 12488977
  20. 12488977
  21. 12488977
  22. 12488977
  23. 12488977
  24. 12488977
  25. 12488977
  26. 12488977
  27. 12488977
  28. 12488977
  29. 12488977
  30. 12488977
  31. 12488977
  32. 12488977
  33. 12488977
  34. 12488977
  35. 12488977
  36. 12488977
  37. 12488977
  38. 12488977
  39. 12488977
  40. 12488977
  41. 12488977
  42. 12488977
  43. 12488977
  44. 12488977
  45. 12488977
  46. 12488977
  47. 12488977
  48. 12488977
  49. 12488977
  50. 12488977
  51. 12488977
  52. 12488977
  53. 12488977
  54. 12488977
  55. 12488977
  56. 12488977
Contact Seller

$55,810

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
12,083KM
VIN 1FTBR2Y8XPKA44655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0037920
  • Mileage 12,083 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Ford Transit 250 Low Roof Cargo Van AWD, 3.5L, 6 cylinder, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth, backup camera. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $55,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $56,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2014 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van Rear Shelving for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van Rear Shelving 164,103 KM $15,790 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Transit 150 Van Low Roof 130 Inches Wheel Base Ladder Rack and Rear Shelving for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Ford Transit 150 Van Low Roof 130 Inches Wheel Base Ladder Rack and Rear Shelving 207,351 KM $20,410 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Express 2500 CARGO VAN for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 Chevrolet Express 2500 CARGO VAN 188,652 KM $14,520 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$55,810

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2023 Ford Transit