The 2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van RWD is built to work as hard as you do, combining capability, comfort, and smart technology. Powered by a 3.5L V6 with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission, it delivers confident performance and control. Inside, enjoy SYNC 4 with Bluetooth, durable vinyl flooring, dual 12V power points, and thoughtful driver comforts. Advanced safety features add peace of mind on every drive. Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this vehicle has to offer! WHY CARTER GM BURNABY? - An unrivalled vehicle purchasing experience! - Exceeding our loyal customers expectations since 1963 - 4.5 Google star rating (with 2,300+ customer reviews) - Cargurus Top-rated Dealer 2025 Award - Cargurus Top Value Dealer 2025 Award - Peace of mind - 150-point vehicle inspection - CARFAX - full vehicle service history - purchase with confidence! - Vehicle trades welcome! Best price guaranteed! - We provide upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency - Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (no matter your current credit status!) - Multilingual staff (many languages spoken) - Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a childrens play area! - In-store restaurant: fresh daily menu Were here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve! QUESTIONS? GREAT! WEVE GOT ANSWERS! To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW! (Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)

2023 Ford Transit

53,708 KM

$46,999

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Transit

Cargo Van RWD | 3.5L ENGINE/TRACTION & STABILITY CONTROL

2023 Ford Transit

Cargo Van RWD | 3.5L ENGINE/TRACTION & STABILITY CONTROL

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,708KM
VIN 1FTBR1C85PKA59159

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F3-91591
  • Mileage 53,708 KM

